Exclusive video: Cody Dunlap explains why he crapped in the campers’ water source on Stranded with a Million Dollars

Fans of MTV’s Stranded with a Million Dollars were shocked and horrified to see Cody Dunlap pooping in his competitors’ water source during the teasers for this week’s episode.

Cody is totally unapologetic, and says that making #TeamAlgina sick is the only way to get rid of them.

“That’s right, I crap in Alex and Gina’s water source to take them out of the game!” he brags, in this exclusive video made for Monsters and Critics.

Cody’s quite proud of his strategy.

He says at this point, he thinks having them medically removed is the only way to get rid of them.

“Things are about to get crappy tonight, and I mean literally,” Cody says.

With only two episodes left, four competitors remain to split what is left of the $1 million prize money at the end of 40 days.

Fans of the show are screaming for some better, more-defined rules if this show gets a second season on MTV.

Lots of people consider burning the prize money, which happened last week, to be the epitome of cheating.

But what will they think about fouling the other team’s water source?

Will everybody still be cheering for #TeamMakody after tonight’s episode?

In case you missed our stories last week, Cody has been raising money via a Go Fund Me page to try and recoup the cash burnt by his rivals last week, and put it towards a toddler’s cancer treatment. You can donate here.

Thrive Town Sneak Peek Cody's taking you all to Thrive town in this Stranded With A Million Dollars sneak peek! Take a look and catch a new episode tomorrow at 10/9c! 👌

Stranded with a Million Dollars airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on MTV.