Exclusive: Suzy Nakamura explains cat-bearding on first Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson

Animal Planet’s hilarious new talk-show Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson is here! And this week’s premiere doesn’t disappoint, featuring George Lopez — plus Suzy Nakamura explaining the phenomenon of cat-bearding.

Watch our exclusive clip from tonight’s first episode below as Dr. Ken star Suzy reveals how she got into the viral craze when bosses at ABC encouraged her to be more active on Instagram.

She said: “I was posting a bunch of cat pictures and they were like…’ok, that’s cool…but can you put your face on there at some point?'”

A stellar example of Suzy’s cat-bearding technique is then shown, as she explains the viral craze where you photograph a cat to make it look like facial hair.

Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson sees the Black-ish star play host to celebrity animal lovers as they take the hot-seat to talk about their pets and animals in general — often joined by their furry companions as well.

My new show #AnimalNation premieres Friday night on @AnimalPlanet and all are welcome (except for 🐫)pic.twitter.com/VYSkmMcL7S — Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) February 9, 2017

Tonight’s episode also sees Suzy play a game of ‘Name That Sound’, while Lopez talks about rescuing animals. The comedian has several rescue pups, including pit-bull Pippa who joins him on the couch.

Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson airs Fridays at 10/9c on Animal Planet.