Exclusive first look as BattleBots arrives on Science Channel

Prepare to see things blow up, bash in and break apart tonight as the reimagined BattleBots comes to Science Channel.

The series is perfect family viewing with practical yet wildly imagined inventions being used in a very entertaining way.

Add to the flying shrapnel a neon-colored uplit stage and a pumped audience, and it’s a recipe for guaranteed viewing fun.

Watch our exclusive preview below as the “biggest, baddest, strongest, and fastest” man-made robots are pitted against each other driven by human teams.

Science Channel has licensed the off-network cable rights to air 16 episodes of ABC’s epic robot-fighting series.

The play-by-play is doled out by ex-MMA fighter Kenny Florian and MLB Network’s Chris Rose, while ESPN’S Samantha Ponder hosts, Alison Haislip is the sideline reporter and Faruq Tauheed is ring announcer.

This adrenalized shiny gadget-fest on steroids boasts next-generation robots which duke it out in a fast-paced single elimination tournament. It’s seriously addictive to watch!

Two robots compete in a single three-minute bout. Their mission? Kill, kill, kill the other ‘bot!

If there is no knockout during the three-minute round, the panel of judges decides the actual victor to move on in the tournament.

Each episode of BattleBots is also a story of the robot creators, as we see their design and what they did to build each robot.

Boom crashes, true backstories and badass hosts and moderators all add up to a no-miss perfect summer show where the brain is slightly checked and the excitement is palpable.

The homemade robots, all in a single weight class, come with a huge variety of deadly weapons.

They include a variety of mounted and aerial cameras to give the best viewing and allow for complex analytics.

Battle judges are former BattleBots competitor and special effects artist Fon Davis, TV gaming host Jessica Chobot and a special guest judge for each round of the competition.

Prepare for battle!

BattleBots airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Science Channel