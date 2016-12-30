Exclusive clip: Tony Beets road rages with oversized barge on Gold Rush

Frustrations, setbacks and for some, good fortune has been the hallmark of Season 7 of Gold Rush.

This top-rated series sees three crews each with vastly different levels of success, and the worst of the miner’s luck appears to be the Hoffman crew. But even the Yukon king Tony Beets has some setbacks on this episode.

No pay for five weeks running, Hoffman’s close-knit team begin to unravel and attack each other. Parker’s gamble to run his washplant without protection from rocks could bankrupt him.

But Tony Beets – who has successfully mined the Yukon since 1982, builds a $10,000 mega-trailer he is driving his barge on. But our exclusive clip shows that his team gets the measurements wrong. Cue the Tourette’s syndrome F-bomb tirade from the predictably salty Beets.

The Beets convoy heads toward Dawson City with Tony at the wheel in the pilot car ahead of the barge. Tony is the only cast member given subtitles.

“See what kind of traffic we got,” Beets says.

“I’ll run most of them off the f****** road” says Tony who appears to be having a good time being such an aggressive driver. “So, I’m running ahead, make sure everybody’s the f*** out of the way.”

To prevent anyone hitting his oversized barge, Tony is road raging while driving and leads the way. “I’ll run most of them off the f****** road I suppose. We’ll just drive right in front so nobody can get past.”

“Here is the first car. Just gonna go have to scare that person. The other one is hangin’ tough. See he’s not too f****** bright get out of the road you dumb f***! What kind of a f****** idiot are you? Hello? I love this running out front then they can bitch later, right?”

Gene Cheeseman radios to Tony that the barge has enough room, but the clip shows that isn’t the case. What we do not see is Beets swearing up a storm as the barge hits the bridge.

