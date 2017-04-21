Monsters and Critics

Exclusive clip: Telenovela stars Raquenel and Liliana are a handful for Dr. Miami

Dr. Miami

Dr. Miami meets up with telenovela star Raquenel. Credit: Raquenel – Twitter

This week on Dr. Miami, the good doc offers some advice to telenovela stars Maria Raquenel and Liliana Rodriguez, plus a glamour model who wants her nose altered.

Mexican singer and actress Raquenel is no stranger to appearing on TV with her many roles on TV and stage, most recently on WEtv’s My Life is a Telenovela. But will she and fellow star Liliana take Dr. Miami’s advice or will they think he is a little loco?

Maria Raquenel is a bit shy about stripping off

Maria Raquenel is a bit shy about stripping off

Raquenel is looking to have some of the depressions and other marks on her butt evened out but is pretty nervous about stripping off in front of Dr. Miami. She eventually manages it so that he can assess how he can help her but he thinks it could be tricky.

Turns out that when Raquenel was just 15 she met a guy who was pretty abusive. For 15 years he beat her on the butt and the trauma has caused some permanent damage to the muscles in her behind.

Liliana is worried about patient deaths that she's read about on the web

Liliana is worried about patient deaths that she’s read about on the web

Meantime Liliana finds a story about someone dying at a Miami clinic and wonders if it was Dr. Miami’s. She also manages to wind up some of the staff by throwing some shade their way.

Has Dr. Miami finally met his match?

Also on this week’s episode a glamour model is looking to change her nose but her mom has a few questions for the doctor and questions whether her daughter needs any surgery at all.

Dr. Miami airs fridays at 10:00 PM on WE.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages