Exclusive clip: JD Roth joined by chef Rocco DiSpirito on Z Living’s new series The Big Fat Truth

Tune in tonight for the premiere of Z Living’s new transformation series The Big Fat Truth, which sees host JD Roth help various groups of people get themselves in shape.

In this first episode Roth has some tricky customers in the shape of group of well known chefs. These people know about cooking but can he convince them to change what they eat and help transform their lives?

Host Roth has years of experience working with those trying to lose weight. He acted as a producer on both NBC’s The Biggest Loser and ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss, as well as authoring several books.

His goal is to use all his experience to plan a three-month program based on a whole-food diet centered on vegetables, and then help those taking part as they try to attain a healthy body and mind.

In later episodes Roth will help moms, former weight-loss reality stars who’ve regained weight, type 2 diabetics, teachers and nurses.

Watch our exclusive clip from tonight’s episode below, as Roth and his special guest, celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito, taste the healthy dishes that the chefs serve up after a cook-off.

The Big Fat Truth airs on Sundays at 8pm ET/PT on Z Living.