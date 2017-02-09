Exclusive clip: L.A. Hair stylist Giorgio tells Kim Kimble ‘I’m quitting’

Watch our exclusive clip from this week’s L.A. Hair below, as Giorgio Van Gogh says he’s quitting after his huge brawl with fellow stylist Jay Jones — telling Kim Kimble: “I let you down.”

The footage shows Giorgio arriving at the studio before he explains his feelings to the other stylists.

Kim is my mentor and I didn’t want to disappoint her. Nothing should push you to the level where you lose it like that. I think from this point on I don’t need to be a part of the team. For the good of the salon, I think I have to quit.”

But not everyone thinks Giorgio is to blame. Tiger says: “Giorgio’s thinking about not working for Kim any more and I really feel for him because Jay shouldn’t have put him in this position.”

Kim then speaks to Giorgio about his plans to leave, and he explains through tears: “You’re my dream, and you’ve always been my mentor.

“I feel like I’ve let you down as an individual, as a stylist, as a person, because I know you don’t represent foolishness.”

The move means Kim has to put some damage control into place — but will she be able to seal the rift or will one of them have to go?

The episode also sees Kim style actress Cocoa Brown with Jay as her assistant trying to earn her title of stylist back after being demoted following her run-in with Giorgio.

Meanwhile, Kim tries to seal her biggest deal yet by pitching her products to HSN, after getting advice from hair king Jonathan Antin — who she also gets to judge a wig competition between the stylists.

L.A. Hair airs Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.