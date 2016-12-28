Exclusive clip: Jeremiah Crane vs. Mil Muertes on El Rey’s Lucha Underground

Watch WWE legend turned luchador Jeremiah Crane take on Mil Muertes in the exclusive clip below — as they go head-to-head tonight in El Rey Network’s Lucha Underground.

Crane (real name Samuel Johnston) always tells a great yarn and appears confident when he is interviewed. Last time we saw him with Mil Muertes he called him by his real name, Pasqual Mendoza.

Crane’s modus operandi is intensity overload in the ring and his signature moves like the Cradle Killer and Headlock Driver make his opponents think twice.

Many fans know Crane by his other pro wrestling names such as Sami Callihan and Solomon Crowe.

His homecoming to the Temple is spurred by a revenge theme in this week’s episode of Lucha Underground.

Cage and Texano are also matched up in the Best of Five Series for a chance at Dario’s ‘Ultimate Opportunity’.

Lucha Underground airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on El Rey Network.