Monsters and Critics

Exclusive clip: ‘Daydreaming’ Brennan busts Parker Schnabel’s excavator on Gold Rush

17th February 2017 by
Brennan at the controls of the excavator and, inset, stuck after the track snaps off

Brennan at the controls of the excavator and, inset, stuck in the mud after the track snaps off

On Gold Rush tonight, Parker Schnabel’s excavator ends up totally busted after crew member Brennan Ruault goes rogue and drives it into deep water while in a world of his own.

The incident takes place while the crew is hard at work at Scribner Creek moving the pumps, pipes and feed system for Sluicifer — the nickname Parker gives to his washplant, which is the size of a small city.

In our exclusive clip below, Parker and crew-mate Tyson Lee are watching from afar as Brennan drives the excavator off a bank and into the muddy water below.

Parker says off camera as Brennan gets deeper and deeper: “What in the f*** is he doing?”

Tyson adds ominously: “That would be a real easy way to break that…”

But there’s no stopping Brennan who seems to be on another planet as the excavator becomes more and more submerged.

Tyson radios over saying: “Hey Brennan, are you trying to bury the rig?” He adds: “He must be daydreaming there…”

Brennan appears completely clueless, chortling to himself as he hits a hole under the surface, commenting: “Oh! That’s a deep spot, ho, ho, ho…whatever it f****** takes…”

Then the inevitable happens, and the track snaps — leaving the excavator stuck in the mud.

Brennan drives the excavator into the water as the others look on

Brennan drives the excavator into the water as the others look on

The excavator lies stuck in the mud after the track snaps

Moments later everything comes to a halt as the track completely snaps off

Schnabel's excavator with its track completely snapped off as Brennan surveys the damage

Brennan surveys the damage as the track lies half submerged in the water

 

Brennan jumps out to survey the mess he made. He says: “You gotta be f***** kidding me.”

Seems like he’s the only one that didn’t see it coming…

Bonus intel: Parker is remembering his late grandfather, John Schnabel, with a cool contest where you can win $1,000 of gold nuggets!

Gold Rush airs Fridays at 9/8c on Discovery.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages

MENU