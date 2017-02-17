Exclusive clip: ‘Daydreaming’ Brennan busts Parker Schnabel’s excavator on Gold Rush

On Gold Rush tonight, Parker Schnabel’s excavator ends up totally busted after crew member Brennan Ruault goes rogue and drives it into deep water while in a world of his own.

The incident takes place while the crew is hard at work at Scribner Creek moving the pumps, pipes and feed system for Sluicifer — the nickname Parker gives to his washplant, which is the size of a small city.

In our exclusive clip below, Parker and crew-mate Tyson Lee are watching from afar as Brennan drives the excavator off a bank and into the muddy water below.

Parker says off camera as Brennan gets deeper and deeper: “What in the f*** is he doing?”

Tyson adds ominously: “That would be a real easy way to break that…”

But there’s no stopping Brennan who seems to be on another planet as the excavator becomes more and more submerged.

Tyson radios over saying: “Hey Brennan, are you trying to bury the rig?” He adds: “He must be daydreaming there…”

Brennan appears completely clueless, chortling to himself as he hits a hole under the surface, commenting: “Oh! That’s a deep spot, ho, ho, ho…whatever it f****** takes…”

Then the inevitable happens, and the track snaps — leaving the excavator stuck in the mud.

Brennan jumps out to survey the mess he made. He says: “You gotta be f***** kidding me.”

Seems like he’s the only one that didn’t see it coming…

