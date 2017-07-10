Exclusive clip: Christina Milian squirms as puzzle expert Tyler Hinman struggles on SuperHuman

FOX’s SuperHuman gets super-tense tonight — as crossword legend Tyler Hinman struggles to complete his challenge and it comes right down to the wire.

Hinman, a five-time winner of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament, must solve five word puzzles in under 3 minutes and 30 seconds.

But in our exclusive clip below he has the final puzzle only half complete with just eight seconds to go.

The judges — especially Christina Milian — are left nearly pulling their hair out as the seconds tick down and they start to worry he’s not going to be able to do it.

In the challenge, Hinman has to complete words on a grid using letters from longer words.

The first puzzle goes smoothly, but as the clock ticks he starts to make a few mistakes which cost him precious time.

His frantic method of sorting the answers out loud leaves judges Milian, Mike Tyson and neurosurgeon Dr. Rahul Jandial squirming in their seats.

But will Hinman be able to complete the challenge in time?

SuperHuman airs Mondays at 9/8c on FOX.