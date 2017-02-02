Exclusive clip: Biggest joint you’ve ever seen on Ghosts in the Hood

The Ghosts in the Hood team get themselves into a sticky icky icky situation on this week’s show — when Matt Richards rolls the Official Paranormal Operations team an enormous joint!

The episode sees Defecio and his crew called to the Redwood Bar in Downtown LA, which for years has had female employees complaining about feeling sinister presences watching them while they work.

They also head to Altadena where using they help a woman who runs a babysitting business find out of her home also has something else haunting the rooms.

And it might well do — after her neighbor was stabbed 16 times with her own knife.

But the O.P.O team could well be seeing all sorts of strange goings on if our exclusive clip is anything to go by — as Defecio’s NYC friend Matt rolls the biggest joint you’ve ever seen.

Apart from, when Matt gets told to go and get some “sage”, he ends up buying the type you cook with rather than the one you might smoke…😂

Ghosts in the Hood airs Thursdays at 10/9c on WE tv.