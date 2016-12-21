Exclusive clip: Aslaug begs Lagertha for safe passage out of Kattegat on Vikings

The end of the last Vikings episode, Two Journeys, saw Lagertha and her army of shieldmaidens stealthily raid Kattegat to rid it of her nemesis, Queen Aslaug, and claim the settlement that was her and Ragnar’s home.

During the battle, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) calls for a halt to the bloodshed when she realizes these are her people and she must end the murder and suffering. But what happens to her mortal enemy, Queen Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland)?

The end of the episode saw Aslaug calmly dressing in her royal Viking garb, as we surmised she will surrender.

Last week also saw Lagertha warn Aslaug that what was hers will remain hers. Using the slave girl Margrethe (Ida Marie Nielsen), Lagertha and Astrid (Josefin Asplund) laid a clever trap that imprisoned Aslaug’s sons Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Sigurd Snake-in-the-eye (David Lindstrom).

Now in our exclusive clip from this week’s Vikings, Aslaug and Lagertha finally meet after Kattegat has been sacked and raided by the shieldmaiden army that Lagertha raised to take her home back.

In their showdown, Aslaug has read the tea leaves and throws herself at Lagertha’s mercy.

Wearing her traveling clothes, she says to Lagertha: “All I ask is for safe passage.”

Lagertha is surrounded by her army and is stone faced.

Aslaug says: “All I ask is that you let me leave here in peace to let me go wherever the gods decide. And you shall have back your hearth and home with my blessings. And my sons, when they hear how it was done will be grateful for the manner of it and not seek revenge.”

Lagertha is still inexpressive, but says: “I understand.”

She allows Queen Aslaug to pass…but will she honor the deal?

Vikings airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on History.