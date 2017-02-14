Exclusive clip: Al Capone’s escape route on Secrets of the Underground

Secrets of the Underground is a news series on Science Channel that looks below the earth at the many secrets buried beneath.

In the premiere episode scientist Rob Nelson travels to Louisville, Kentucky, where he searches for a series of tunnels said to have been used by Al Capone during the Prohibition era.

We all know there are archaeological treasures and secrets buried beneath the ground of our cities and towns, but it is only with recent advances in technology that the true extent of these has been discovered.

Technology like LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar) mean that experts have been able to uncover all manner of amazing structures beneath our feet.

From vast natural cave systems and forgotten sewers to evidence of long-dead civilisations — the extent of human enterprise beneath the ground is remarkable.

Each week Nelson will look at a new subterranean secret, including Lake Michigan’s “Underwater Stonehenge” and mass graves in Pennsylvania.

Watch Secrets of the Underground on Tuesdays at 10 PM on Science Channel.