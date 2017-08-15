Ex-ALDC member Chloe Lukasiak is back to compete against her old teammates on Dance Moms

This week on Dance Moms, former-ALDC member Chloe Lukasiak makes a return to competitive dance and this time she is up against her old teammates.

She’s looking forward to competing again and most of the other moms seem cool enough with her being back on the scene, but her mother is another matter.

Christi Lukasiak is not the shy retiring type and she wastes no time in letting everyone know that she and her daughter are back and they mean business.

“Bring it on bitches” she tells them!

The moms are also looking to give the creative side of the routines a boost so they draft in choreographer Laurieann Gibson to bring that something extra to the dance moves.

Tonight is the night…. Chloe Lukasiak & Christi Lukasiak are FINALLY back!!!!!! Posted by Dance Moms on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Dance Moms airs on Tuesdays at 9:00 PM on Lifetime.