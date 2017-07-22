Evil in the Desert examines case of Julie Williams poisoned by cyanide-laced water cooler

This week Evil in the Desert examines the case of Julie Williams, who died after drinking from the water cooler at her work.

46 year-old Julie Williams, of Mesa, Ariz, was a single mom who worked at the Tempe insurance office but she was soon to be the unintended victim of a man described as having ice in his veins.

In March 1986 she collapsed after drinking a bottle of water from the cooler, she was rushed to hospital but died two days later. Her autopsy revealed she died of cyanide poisoning and police began a homicide investigation.

Police soon arrested 32-year-old Lewis Allen Harry Jr., who they believed was trying to poison his wife Sandra Harry. She worked in the same office and was the intended victim.

He was charged with first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder. The next year he was found guilty on all counts and given a 105 year sentence with at least 95 years before parole.

Evil in the Desert airs at 8:00 PM on Investigation Discovery.