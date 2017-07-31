Evelyn Lozada says feud with Jackie Christie can ‘never’ be resolved on Basketball Wives

Evelyn Lozada says on this week’s episode of Basketball Wives that her feud with nemesis Jackie Christie will “never” be resolved.

The comment comes as the pair and the other ladies take a trip to Miami at the invitation of Shaunie O’Neal.

They are invited on a super-yacht by Jeniva Samuel and Kijafa Vick, with Jackie arriving before Evelyn and evidently having a good time.

However, when Evelyn turns up Jackie’s demeanor immediately turns icy, and she decides to remove herself from the situation to “be the bigger person”.

She says in an interview with producers: “Evelyn is making an effort to not look at me. I wonder why? Are you jealous? Or are you avoiding me because you know I want to knock you out right now.”

All the ladies admit they don’t want a fight to erupt on board — because none of them can swim.

Jackie then goes inside the boat where Jeniva tries to calm her down, while outside the other ladies ask Evelyn whether she’d be willing to talk to Jackie to try and resolve the situation.

However, Jackie is sure about one thing — that the answer to that question is “no”, and always will be.

She says: “No, not in this lifetime, not ever.”

This week’s episode comes after Evelyn and Jackie were embroiled in a huge fight earlier in the season.

It saw Evelyn suffer a meltdown where she began banging a restaurant sign with her hand, while Jackie threatened to kill Evelyn.

The fight erupted after the pair clashed at a magazine cover party, and Jackie branded Evelyn’s daughter Shaniece a “build-a-whore”.

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.