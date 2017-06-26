Evelyn Lozada and Jackie Christie in explosive fight on Basketball Wives

Evelyn Lozada reaches breaking point on tonight’s Basketball Wives — after being pushed to the edge by Jackie Christie.

All hell breaks loose as the group have drinks in NYC and tensions between the pair boil over.

The pair have a heated vocal confrontation at a table with Evelyn, speaking about their past beef, telling Jackie: “Let it be the last time that you ever call me a bitch in front of my daughter.”

Jackie then hits back, saying: “Don’t you ever disrespect me, though, in front of myself.”

Things then truly kick off when the ladies are out in the street, as Evelyn launches herself at Jackie after being called a “non-motherf****** factor”.

The pair have to be held apart by security, as Jackie says: “Get that bitch out of my presence, or there’s going to be a homicide.”

🗽 Jackie Christie & Evelyn Lozada bring their feud to the BIG APPLE during a NEW #BasketballWives MONDAY at 9/8c on VH1! 🗽 Posted by Basketball Wives on Friday, June 23, 2017

Earlier on Jackie calles Evelyn a “stalker” who wants to be her “sister wife”, and talks about how she heard of her daughter Shaniece being described as a “build-a-whore” — which she explains is someone built up from when they are young to be a “whore”.

Jackie makes the remarks in a conversation with Tami Roman, before the group heads to NYC for a trip.

Jackie tells her: “I am not interested in a sister wife. I think she wants to be a part of my marriage and my life — I swear to God. That is all it could be.

“I’m telling you, she wants to be a sister wife to me and I’m not interested. I don’t want to do that, not with her, she’s not my type.”

She adds: “I ain’t never been stalked like this in my motherf****** life. She is stalking me.”

In an interview with producers, Jackie then says of Evelyn: “You come into my life, through my child, I don’t even know who you are…you’re just finding bulls*** reasons to be mad at me.

“That’s what it is. You want to be a part of what I’ve got going on, and you want to be part of my marriage. But you can’t. We don’t want you.”

She goes on to tell Tami how she has never brought her daughter Shaniece into it. But then she says: “I heard things like ‘Shaniece is a ‘build-a-whore”. I haven’t said one f****** word, see what I’m saying?”

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.