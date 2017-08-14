Evelyn Lozada and Jackie Christie clash over grandson donation on Basketball Wives reunion

Jackie Christie and Evelyn Lozada have a heated confrontation on the Basketball Wives reunion tonight — over the donation that Evelyn made to help Jackie’s grandson when he was injured.

The $3,500 donation to help the son of Jackie’s daughter Takari Lee started a long-running feud between the pair which has lasted the entire season of the VH1 show.

Thing reached a low point when the pair had a huge fight, with Jackie threatening to kill Evelyn.

Last week’s season finale saw Evelyn saying Jackie was an “even bigger monster” than she thought after reading the manuscript from Takari’s tell-all book.

On the Basketball Wives reunion things get heated very quickly when the subject of Evelyn’s donation is brought up.

While Jackie thinks she did it so she would get her Basketball Wives role this season, Evelyn says she just did it out of the goodness of her heart.

Jackie yells at her: “Stay out of my family business.”

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.