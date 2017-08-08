Who is Eva Igo? Story behind incredible 14-year-old on World of Dance

Eva Igo might only be 14 — but her talent as a dancer is far beyond her years.

The teenager, from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, has repeatedly wowed the audience and judges on the first ever season of NBC’s World of Dance.

And her repeatedly awe-inspiring performances earned her the ultimate accolade as she topped her Junior group and won a place in the World Final, competing against the winners of the adult and team categories for the $1million prize.

Eva was a stand-out act from the start, pulling off a remarkable performance to Bishop Briggs’ River, earning a combined score of 88 from the judges.

In the second round, The Duels, she triumphed over KynTay with her routine to Juliet Simms’ It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World, earning a combined score of 89.

In The Cut, which featured the 15 remaining acts, her score soared to 92.5 with her performance to Ember Island’s Creep.

Then, she triumphed over Diana Pombo in the Divisional Final with her highest score yet — 96.7 for her routine to Ready Or Not by Mischa “Book” Chillak ft. Esthero.

Eva honed her talents as a student at the prestigious Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood, Minnesota, one of America’s leading studios.

She began dancing at the age of three and was only five years old when she performed her first solo. She began winning titles regionally by the age of seven and nationally by the age of 11.

In 2013 she appeared in an episode of Dance Moms on Lifetime, where her team beat Abby Lee Miller’s ALDC and she placed 1st to the show’s former star Maddie Ziegler, receiving the top score in the competition.

Earlier this year she became the first solo dancer to receive a perfect score at the Hall of Fame Dance Challenge in St. Paul, Minnesota, for more than 12 years with her solo, River.

Eva trains in a whole host of styles, including contemporary, hip-hop, ballet, pointe, tap, jazz and musical theatre.

She used to attend public school but started online schooling last year so that she could focus more on her dance career.

Despite being so young, she already has a rapidly growing social media following with nearly 100,000 followers on her Instagram at the time of writing and nearly 5,000 on her Twitter.

The World of Dance finale airs tonight at 10/9c on NBC.