Eustace does some dangerous blasting on Mountain Men

This week on Mountain Men, Morgan is hoping for some luck in the ruin, Jason is in the river and Eustace is having a blast.

One the trails Eustace is planning to use comes down a steep slope and then the way is a little bit blocked by a huge boulder. Not a problem with a small load and no snow on the ground but when the weather turns and you might have a load of logs and a large pack yourself, well it could be deadly if you slipped.

He decides to solve the problem by drilling the rock and then blasting it apart, we don’t think we’ve ever seen him move so fast!

Meantime Morgan is searching the old ruins for anything useful and Jason takes on something mighty from the river.

You're going to need your running shoes for this one! Watch an all new episode of Mountain Men Thursday night. Posted by Mountain Men on Monday, July 3, 2017

Mountain Men airs on Thursdays at 9:00 PM on History.