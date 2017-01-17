Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi bring brilliant Throwing Shade series to TV

Don’t miss Throwing Shade tonight — the all-new comedy TV series hosted by Erin Gibson (a.k.a. “Feminasty”) and Bryan Safi (a.k.a. “Homosensual).

Airing on TV Land, the satirical show will parody politics and pop culture with plenty of uncensored, raunchy irreverence.

Based on the pair’s successful podcast, web series and live show, the TV version aims to enhance the original with visuals only possible on TV.

If you are a fan of the original podcast then you can expect more of the same edgy humor along with several great interview guests.

Topics covered will include the likes of pop culture, politics, women’s and gay rights. But don’t expect anything politically correct on this show!

You can also catch Throwing Shade live throughout the spring, by checking the official site for tour dates.

Throwing Shade premieres tonight at 10.30/9.30C on TV Land.