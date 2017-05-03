Enormous apron of skin has to go for Nikki on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?

Tonight on TLC’s My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?, Nikki Webster has done the work to get slimmer but has a huge apron of skin in her belly area that is making life difficult.

She still has to lose more weight before weight-loss expert Dr. Younan Nowzaradan gives the approval for surgery to trim her excess skin.

But the death of her friend Michael from gastric bypass surgery has spooked her about going ahead with any more operations.

He was inspired to go ahead with the procedure after Nikki’s success.

Arkansas native Nikki has lost more than 200-lb after earlier having gastric bypass surgery.

Beforehand she was so obese that she could barely wash her body and keep clean.

She had piled on the pounds after her parents allowed her to eat whatever she wanted. But simple tasks and everyday living became a nightmare for her.

She is now on a path to normalizing her weight, but she’s not quite there yet.

After having the life-saving procedure, she was left with the huge apron of skin which hangs from her mid-section.

Nikki’s new goal is to be approved for skin surgery and she attacks her gym workouts with her old true grit.

But after the unforeseen tragedy of her friend dying, she wonders if the surgery is the right answer for her.

In a bind, Dr. Nowzaradan must give Nikki approval for skin surgery. But when the big day finally arrives, she is full of dread that something could go wrong.

Watch the video below to see Nikki when we first met her on My 600-lb Life, then watch Where Are They Now? to see her latest journey…

My 600-LB Life: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesdays at 8/7C on TLC