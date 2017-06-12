Emotional Vegas Rat Rods as team build car for Joe whose toddler son is battling cancer

This week on Vegas Rat Rods things get kinda personal and close for the team at Welder Up as one of their kids is battling cancer.

General Manager, Joe Giamanco, has a two-year-old son who is fighting cancer and well the crew at Welder Up are tight as their welds.

Steve Darnell tends to express his feelings through his work and this is no exception at he ask the rest of the team to help build a custom vehicle fit for the job at hand.

In this case he wants something that will inspire anyone who is battling cancer and prove to them that after battling the disease life is all the more vivid.

The car looks like it has been through the wars, but it is coming out OK. The back end is looking good and the front has a few metal roses budding with more in full bloom as you move back towards the dash.

A pretty amazing looking build and we can only hope Joe’s son get through his cancer and comes out well the other side.

Vegas Rat Rods airs Mondays at 10 PM on Discovery.