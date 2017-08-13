Elvis Presley the innovator and womanizer on Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales

This week Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales looks at the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll Elvis Presley and in particular his early career.

When Elvis burst on to the music scene he revolutionized what was quite a tame circuit. His overtly sexual dance moves and good looks made him a breath of fresh air compared with the stuffy performers who’d gone before.

He also brought a different sort of morality to single life, never being shy about dating lots of different women. He once said about marriage why would he buy a cow when he can get milk through the fence.

When he did finally settle down and get married to Priscilla, his close friends said he still had many girlfriends. Priscilla wanted a traditional marriage but with women throwing themselves at Elvis at every opportunity, that was never going to be a reality.

