Eliza Dushku: Who is actress who plays attorney J.P. Nunnelly on Bull?

This week’s Bull on CBS sees Bull work with top criminal attorney J.P. Nunnelly, played by guest star Eliza Dushku.

In the episode, How to Dodge a Bullet, he strikes a deal with her to defend Benny at his trial for misconduct over his former career with the District Attorney’s office.

It is the first of three episodes to feature Dushku, along with next week’s Dirty Little Secrets and the season finale, Benevolent Deception.

Dushku is a familiar face to both fans of TV and movies. But what has she been in before?

Dushku, 36, has been a screen favorite for years, appearing in a string of classics on both the small and big screens.

A former child star, she had her first role in 1992 romantic drama That Night alongside Juliette Lewis, and landed the part after an extensive five-month search to find someone exactly right for the role.

The following year, she played Pearl in This Boy’s Life alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, a role which laid the foundations for a long and successful career.

In 1994 she played Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis’s daughter in True Lies.

Not long after that she submitted a casting tape for what became one of the most successful TV series of the late 90s and early 2000s, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, landing the role of Faith.

She later also appeared as the same character as Angel, followed by several notable movie roles including in True Lies (as Dana Tasker), The New Guy (as Danielle), Bring It On (as Missy Pantone), Wrong Turn (as Jessie Burlingame), and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (as Sissy).

On the small screen she has also landed big roles in Tru Calling (as Tru Davies) and Dollhouse (as Echo/Caroline Farrell), and has made appearances in everything from The Big Bang Theory to Ugly Betty.

Dushku has also lent her voice to several video games, including as Faith in Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Chaos Bleeds, and Megan McQueen in Fight Night Champion.

She was born in Watertown, Massachusetts, and raised as a Mormon. Her father is of Albanian descent.

Outside of acting, she is also CEO of Boston Diva Productions and also takes part in charity work.

Bull airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on CBS.