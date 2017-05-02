Elisabeth Röhm: Who is actress who plays Sgt. May Dawson on NCIS

This week’s NCIS episode, Beastmaster, sees Gibbs and the NCIS team hook up with Mountain Police Sergeant May Dawson, played by Elisabeth Röhm.

It comes after a string of crimes in a national park are found to be linked following the murder of a Marine sergeant. But who is Röhm, who plays Sgt. Dawson — and what have you seen her in before.

The 44-year-old is a German-American actress who has been acting on the smallscreen for 20 years, getting her first TV role in 1997 on One Life to Live, in which she played Dorothy Hayes.

She later appeared on the other side of the Atlantic in Eureka Street on BBC Northern Ireland, before taking on the role of Det. Kate Lockly in Angel, as well as in Bull.

Röhm also had a guest role CSI: Miami in 2012, and also appeared in Heroes, and on Season 13 of Hell’s Kitchen as herself.

But she’s probably known to most fans as Assistant District Attorney Serena Southerlyn from Law & Order.

However, she’s not exclusively known for her screen roles. She also had a celebrity baby blog on People.com, and is the author of the book Baby Steps: Having the Child I Always Wanted (Just Not as I Expected), which was released in 2013.

She regularly on Instagram and Twitter, where you can check in for regular updates about what she’s been up to.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.