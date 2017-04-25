Elena Gant brands Terra Jole’s fashion friend Mary Russell ‘full of crap’ on Little Women: LA

Elena Gant has another run-in with Terra Jole’s British fashion-designer friend Mary Russell on this week’s Little Women: LA — and brands her “full of crap”.

The pair got off to a bad start last week when Terra introduced them to each other and Elena immediately slated Mary’s fashion sketches.

Trying to bring a new friend into the group doesn't always go over so well. Get the scoop from Elena on #LittleTalkLive tonight following #LittleWomenLA! Posted by Little Women on Tuesday, April 18, 2017

This week the pair have another falling out when Mary has runway auditions for her fashion show in London, England, and Elena tells her: “I don’t feel like you are all what you say you are.”

Things escalate quickly as Christy Gibel tries to play peacemaker.

Elena, who recently had to deal with the death of her dad, says to the cameras: “I have no problem calling people out on their bulls**t. But how am I the only one that sees she is full of crap?”

She’s then had enough and walks out of the audition, saying: “I have nothing to do here. Thank you. I came here to support you, and nobody understands me.”

After Elena leaves, Mary tells the others: “She is gunning for me. She went for me with my sketches, and she’s done again in here.”

She adds in an interview with producers: “Elena’s just a failed fashion designer. And I think she’s been been to me because she’s downright jealous.”

Also on this week’s Little Women: LA, Terra is left full of regret after inviting both Mary and Elena to an art show.

We also see Briana’s photographs from her sultry shoot, while Christy and Todd get the results of his pre-op tests.

And things don’t go to plan for Briana when she tries to make up with Jasmine over a lunch — and it totally backfires.

Elena and Mary continue to butt heads on Little Women: LA. Posted by Little Women on Monday, April 24, 2017

Little Women: LA airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Lifetime.