Dutchess has hands full on first day at 113th with a topless Sky on Black Ink Crew

This week on Black Ink Crew, Dutchess is planning a promotional 24-hour tattoo-a-thon for the shop at 113th but Sky is stirring the pot as usual.

After Ted was removed following his lack of business acumen (the stripper pole etc), Dutchess is stepping in to sort things out.

However, as when she arrives at the shop she is a bit surprised at what Sky is wearing, or rather what she’s not. Sky seems to have went for a ‘free’ look with a jacket and just glitter instead of a top or bra!

As Dutchess tells the crew her plans, Sky does a bit of stirring and tell Dutchess that Tiffany called her raggedy. Talk about awkward!

Will Dutchess be able to pull off the promo event and get Sky to wear some clothes?

Later on in this episode, Richart and Nikki end up at the Bronx courthouse and Donna is selling assets.

Catch Black Ink Crew – Welcome to Hell at 8 PM on VH1.