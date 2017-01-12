Dumped Will’s emotional ‘muscle cub’ transformation on Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian

Prepare for emotional scenes as Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian hits our screens for the first time tonight — with the heart-wrenching story of Will, a gay man dumped by his boyfriend for being too fat.

Will found a soul mate in Kyle, after a tough childhood growing up in a small town and getting teased and bullied for being fat, gay, and wearing braces on this teeth.

So his world fell apart when Kyle decided to end their relationship. Why? Will tells Khloe on Revenge Body: “He told me straight to my face that he wasn’t attracted to me any more.”

After the pair got together, Will gained 40lb as they lived the good life — but Kyle didn’t. Now Kyle wants to transform his body beyond recognition and win Kyle back.

Will tells Khloe: “I want him back so bad, he was my best friend. I really want to lose all this weight so maybe I can get him back.”

He adds: “I’m a ‘bear’ right now, and my goal is to be a “muscle cub”. Bear is like a fatter, hairier dude. And then there’s a muscle cub, like a thick dude who’s like stacked.”

Luckily, that’s what Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian is all about — getting people back into shape to prove to themselves and others that they can look amazing.

Khloe tells Will: “We’re going to hook you up with a great nutritionist, a great trainer who’s changed my life — just like a great team of people.” She adds: “I’m so excited to see my muscle cub. Bye bear!”

Will then teams up with Khloe’s trainer Gunnar Peterson — “the biggest celebrity trainer in the world” — who teaches Will how to train work out like a celebrity. But will he be able to shed the pounds and win Kyle back?

Also on the premiere of Revenge Body, Khloe helps a woman who suffered at the hands of bullies get her confidence back.

Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!.