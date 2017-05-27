Drug abuse link to death of Natalie Cole investigated on Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…

Tonight’s Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… on REELZChannel looks into the death of singer Natalie Cole — and whether it was related to her past drug abuse.

Natalie, the daughter of Nat King Cole, died at the age of 65 in December 2015 from heart failure brought on by rare lung disease pulmonary arterial hypertension, the cause of which was unknown.

But tonight Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… looks at whether her death was linked to her history of heavy drug addiction.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter, who hosts the show, says: “Just prior to her death, Natalie was still performing in huge concert venues around the globe.

“So what’s happened in her body that she’s gone from an extensive tour to passing away in just a few months?

“Looking into Natalie’d history I can find one possible root cause for her decline in health — and that’s a history of drug abuse.”

Natalie also battled Hepatitis C. in the past and had a kidney transplant in 2009.

The show looks at how years of taking drugs may have taken their toll on the singer’s body, and at the severe weight-loss she exhibited.

Dr. Hunter says: “Natalie has displayed some symptoms of long-term cocaine use, such as significant weight-loss.”

Last week’s Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… looked at the death of Prince.

Natalie Cole battled some serious demons, but did those demons win in the end? Autopsy takes a look Saturday at 9ET/PT. Posted by ReelzChannel on Thursday, May 25, 2017

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…Natalie Cole airs tonight at 9/8c on REELZChannel.