Drita D’Avanzo, JWoww, and Snooki to star in Jersey Shore spin-off Celebrity Shore

Mob Wives and Jersey Shore fans rejoice! Our favorite cast members will be back on our TV screens sooner than you think in a brand new show titled Celebrity Shore.

The new VH1 series will follow Drita D’Avanzo, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi as they create a new, adultier, and mom-friendly version of the Jersey Shore.

According to Drita, she became the closest to the two MTV friends after the VH1 series she starred in took its last bow.

The three all have east coast Italian roots and, more importantly, the late and great Big Ang had a glamorously hilarious relationship with Snooki.

Celebrity Shore will also feature celebrity friends. Who knows, maybe we’ll get to see Ronnie Magro, or Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (but we wouldn’t count on Drita inviting her archenemy Karen Gravano for any screen time).

The amazing news comes shortly after the long-awaited, yet disappointing, Jersey Shore reunion show premiered on E! on August 20.

The Jersey Shore Road Trip Reunion featured The Situation, JWoww, Snooki, DJ “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola as they took a trip back to their stomping grounds.

Although the promotional commercials and photos teased that it would be the best reunion that has yet to happen, viewers were disappointed when they saw that Famously Single’s Ronnie Magro, Deena Cortese, and Vinny Guadagnino were nowhere to be seen.

Instead, GTLers tuned into a 30-minute episode of Mike apologizing for his past bad behavior while driving the attending members to a restaurant on the shore to drink and take photos with fans.

This new Celebrity Shore is making up for it and for the fact that there will be no more Mob Wives.

At this time, no further information is available on when this show will air but we will keep you updated!

Will you watch Celebrity Shore? Did you like the Jersey Shore Reunion Road Trip?