Drink Champs on REVOLT TV has French Montana, A$AP Rocky and T.I. ripping it up

On Drink Champs tonight on REVOLT TV, host N.O.R.E. reveals some legends “are in the house”.

And in the rap game, they certainly are as French Montana, A$AP Rocky, and T.I. rip it up with the top hip-hop podcast-turnt-TV series.

The episode has N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sit with the trio of guests plus some Moet and Hennessy to lubricate the conversation as the hosts specifically pry into French’s business, plus ask about his reported delays on “Mac & Cheese 4”.

Of note is also their interview with T.I. whose not favorable position on president-elect Donald Trump is pretty intense, plus he waxes on boxer Floyd Mayweather and offers advice on how to make it for all young brothers.

Of the recent election, T.I. says: “We just never realized, or took into consideration, how many racist people are in America.

“We are the minority of the total population of America. We make up maybe 8 per cent, 10 per cent. A businessman looks after him and his business. A president looks out for the country and all of its people.”

French was more superficial and talked about his music, sayin: “My loyalty is to my fans.”

As for T.I., when he was introduced he noted he always had a strong sense of self prior to his fame and says:”I know who I was before I got here.”

Out of the corner, A$AP Rocky shows up for a cameo and the party starts.

N.O.R.E. says to French Montana: “French, man…you knocked down a lot of Hollywood pu**y!” French appears mortified. “Stop bro, stop…”

“Ain’t nothin’ but music, movies and money for me man, that’s it,” says T.I. when asked for advice from A$AP Rocky.

The rappers all talk career beginnings, women, and more…

The #1 hip-hop podcast Drink Champs airs on REVOLT TV tonight, January 19, 2017, at 11/10c.