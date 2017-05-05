Dr. Miami takes on competitor’s employee as client and a staffer gets free surgery

This week it’s the season finale of Dr. Miami and a worker at one of his competitor is looking for the full works.

A referral from a woman who has lost a lot of weight, 130lb in fact or as Dr Miami puts it – a whole other person!

She and her friend also work for another plastic surgeon and they know that their jobs could be a risk, doubly disappointing if the surgery itself does not work out as well as she hopes.

Dr. Miami’s staff are not as impressed and in a bitchy aside hope she doesn’t come looking for their jobs.

Also on this episode, Dr. Miami blesses Social Media Director Brittany with his surgical gifts and opts to have some work done on her butt.

However, as she prepares to go under surgery there is some disagreement over the size of enhancement and Doctor Miami gets a little annoyed at some of the staff.

