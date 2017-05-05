Double-murder of Loretta Long and Patrick Pryor at Ohio State on ID’s Detective

Tonight’s installment of Detective on Investigation Discovery probes the double murder of a couple at Ohio State University in Columbus.

The episode, titled Campus Killer, pieces together the fateful night in January 1999 when Loretta Long and her boyfriend, Patrick Pryor, planned to watch a movie at her campus apartment.

A roommate later discovered their bloody bodies, which had been gunned down.

Police’s investigation of the killings apparently accelerated after they found out Loretta was being stalked.

Long, 21, and Pryor, 20, both died from multiple gunshot wounds. Police were initially baffled by the incident, as drugs didn’t appear to be involved and a motive wasn’t quickly established.

“This thing is just so incredibly horrific because it was so off the wall; it could have happened over nothing,” Sgt. Earl Smith of the Columbus Division of Police reportedly said at the time.

Sgt. Jim Longerbone of the homicide department added: “At this point, we just don’t know; we have very little to go on.”

But mere weeks after the murders, police arrested former Ohio State student Carlo Lamarr-Marquis Owens and charged him with two aggravated murder charges.

He was nabbed after taking part in a separate incident — a robbery — that resulted in two aggravated robbery charges against him.

In October 1999, Owens pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and felonious assault. The following month, he was sentenced to life in prison.

