Dottie’s tragic loss of son may halt weight-loss efforts on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?

TLC’s My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? this week features a sad tale of how food is used to comfort and soothe complete emotional devastation.

In the episode we meet up again with Mississippi mom Dorothy ‘Dottie’ Perkins, who featured on My 600-lb Life in 2016.

Tragically, she was recently leveled by the death of her first-born son, Daniel.

Understandably, this was a trigger that threatened to derail her weight-loss efforts with Texas surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan.

He’s been helping her try to get to an ideal weight for the skin surgery she needs to help her live a normal life.

When Dottie appeared on the show last year she told viewers that a lack of attention from her mother and a food addiction got her into a terrible place.

She needed a mobility scooter to just go to the market. Her obesity also affected her two sons Daniel, born with cerebral palsy, and later Landon.

Compounding her weight-gain issues was the fact she was separated from Daniel’s father and was left as his only round-the-clock carer.

She then met her husband, Chris, with whom she had Landon in May 2014.

Dottie weighed over 500-lb by then. Her weight kept creeping upwards until she answered a casting call for My 600-lb Life.

She made huge progress, but now, following Daniel’s death, her weight-loss journey is in danger of going off track, as extra pounds will disqualify her for skin surgery.

Tonight’s My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? deals with the after-effects of her gastric surgery, and how Dottie has dealt with losing her son.

She also returns to Texas, continuing with Dr. Nowzaradan’s care in the hope that she can become eligible for the skin-removal surgery.

The episode also features June, another participant from last season, as she embarks on her own plan to win approval for skin surgery.

Here is a look back at where Dottie began on the show…

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesday at 8/7c on TLC.