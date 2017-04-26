Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan clash on The Real Housewives of New York City

Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan have a heated confrontation on this week’s The Real Housewives of New York City at a dinner party hosted by Ramona Singer in the Hamptons.

It comes after Sonja spent the summer “bad-mouthing” Dorinda and her longtime boyfriend John, along with Luann De Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino.

Dorinda thinks Sonja is holding a grudge despite her apology at last season’s reunion.

She wrote on her blog: “I have tried to live by the Michelle Obama quote, “You go low and I’ll go high,” but quite frankly, I just can’t do it anymore, and I need to clear the air once and for all.”

The episode also see her meet Tinsley Mortimer for the first time as the pair go for drinks along with Luann — but without Sonja.

Meanwhile, Carole Radziwill cuts out Ramona Singer from her Election Night party because she thinks Ramona is making light of the whole Trump being about to become President thing.

It comes after the drama when Ramona brought up Bethenny Frankel’s six-year-old daughter Bryn and whether she’d told her about appearing topless in a movie in the 90s.

The comment hasn’t gone down well with fans, with one of the most popular questions set to be put to Ramona in a live chat today from fan Brenda Silva who said: “That was SO insensitive — regardless of how you feel about Bethenny. It’s common knowledge among the RH shows that kids are always OFF LIMITS for that stuff. Shame on you.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.