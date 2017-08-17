Donations for Mountain Men star Preston Roberts’ family reach $100,000

Donations for the family of late Mountain Men star Preston Roberts have reached $100,000 — more than quadrupling the goal set for a fundraising campaign in his honor.

The huge sum comes after co-star and long-time friend Eustace Conway set up the gofundme page to help raise money to support his wife Kathleen.

The money is being raised to help pay for things like medical costs and a leaking roof on the family home.

Fans rushed to pay tribute after Preston died on July 24 not long after being diagnosed with liver cancer. He was laid to rest in an emotional celebration of life two weeks later.

Eustace told in an emotional message on Facebook how before his death Preston had been challenged financially after devoting his life to supporting his community and helping others.

He added that the sum raised so far was a “wonderful honoring” to Preston, a renowned outdoorsman and teacher.

Some of the money has already been used to fix the roof on the house.

We told at the start of August how the fundraising figure reached more than $60,000, before soaring to $90,000 last week.

"To be that close to the natural world all the time is a pretty satisfying lifestyle." R.I.P. Preston Roberts Posted by Mountain Men on Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Mountain Men returns next Thursday, August 24, at 9/8c on History.