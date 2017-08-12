Monsters and Critics
Dog’s shocking diagnosis over swollen belly on Pit Bulls and Parolees

A rescue dog receives a shocking diagnosis on this week’s Pit Bulls & Parolees — after being found in swampland with an extremely swollen belly.

The dog, which is named Gun, has a stomach so big that it makes her look like she is either pregnant of has a belly full of fluid.

Tia Torres of the Villalobos Rescue Center takes her to a veterinary surgery to get looked over, and the vet quickly puts paid to the pregnancy theory.

But while she says there is some fluid in the dog’s belly, there is also something else in there which is displacing her internal organs.

Tia immediately fears cancer and the vet agrees it could well be a tumor.

The dog then has to go under the knife before the exact cause of the swelling is revealed — in a diagnosis that leaves Tia shocked.

Watch the clip below as Gun get her initial check-over before going under the knife.

Also on this week’s Pit Bulls & Parolees, a couple fall in love with a dog they adopted, but it could be at risk after the dog is found to have a heart murmur.

Pit Bulls and Parolees airs Saturdays at 9/8c on Animal Planet.

