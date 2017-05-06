Disturbing paranormal activity in Kearney where Jesse James is buried on The Dead Files

In this premiere episode of Season 8 of The Dead Files, Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan are headed to Kearney, Missouri., where there are reports of violent paranormal activity at one of the homes in this small town.

In an episode titled Hell in the the Heartland, Steve’s investigation turns up some fascinating details about a gang leader who was a fairly ruthless figure during the American Civil War, but what’s this character’s connection to the home?

Meantime, Amy has her hands and her head full as she experiences several paranormal encounters with the dead. One appears to a man whose spirit is somehow trapped and the other is a dead woman who has the power to attack the living!

Jesse James was born in Kearney in 1847 and ran his two gangs between 1866 and 1882, when he was shot by Robert Ford. James was initially laid to rest on his own farm, but is now buried at the Mt Olivet Cemetery in the town.

The Dead Files airs Saturdays at 10:00 PM on Travel Channel.