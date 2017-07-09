Discovery preview Shark Week 2017 with Sharktacular ‘survival guide’ special

Da..dum..da..dum, dadumdadumdadum! Shark Week is rapidly approaching and tonight Discovery previews their annual event with a Sharktacular special.

The celebration of all things shark starts on Sunday July 23 with the main event being Michael Phelps racing a real-life shark in a contest dubbed the Battle For Ocean Supremacy.

Tonight at 8/7c Discovery preview the week with a string of exclusive sneak peaks, viral videos and noteworthy sharks from previous Shark Weeks.

The episode, which is also available on Discovery Go, is billed as a “survival guide” and goes through what the network will show over the course of the week.

Shark Week 2017 has been promoted with a hilarious clip showing musician Seal being eaten by a Shark.

It starts on July 23 at 7/6c with a look at repeated shark attacks on a secluded beach on the central California coast in Great White Shark Serial Killer Lives.

Next up is Phelps Vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White as the 23-time Olympic gold-medalist takes on the ocean’s most fearsome predator.

That’s followed by a Shark-Croc Showdown in a documentary which looks at an area in Australia where sharks are said to fight crocodiles over sea turtles.

Later that night at 10/9c is the Great Hammerhead Invasion, which looks at why hammerheads gather in Bimini, off the Bahamas, each year.

The week that follows includes everything from Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins, looking at some of the world’s strangest sharks, to African Shark Safari, looking at why a great white shark has travelled to Madagascar.

Shark Week 2017 ends on Sunday July 30 with Shark School with Michael Phelps, as the swimmer joins Doc Gruber and Tristan Guttridge of the Bimini Shark Lab in an educational show about everything shark.

Sharktacular airs tonight at 8/7c and Shark Week starts July 23 at 7/6c on Discovery.