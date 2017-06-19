Diesel Brothers help Detroit Tigers baseball star Miguel Cabrera trick out his Chevy Duramax for charity

This week the Diesel Brothers are tasked with helping baseball star Miguel Cabrera turn his Chevy Duramax into something special to raise some cash for his charity.

Cabrera is a family man with three children and his foundation helps a wide variety of kid’s organisations.

The Detroit Tigers star also takes an interest in the local community and uses The Miguel Cabrera Foundation to encourage children to take up sports, especially softball and baseball.

Cabrera is joined by Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez and Carlos Pena, so the pressure is really on the boys to knock the ball right out of the park on this one.

Cabrera even has some background with cars and an interest in mechanics as back in Venezuela his grandfather was a mechanic.

The first part airs tonight at 9pm ET/PT and catch the second episode on Thursday, June 22 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery.