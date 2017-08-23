Did Alaskan Bush People family stay in $4,500-a-night suite at luxury Beverly Hills Hotel?

Did members of the Brown family from Alaskan Bush People stay in a $4,500-a-night suite at the luxury Beverly Hills Hotel during their time in California? It certainly looks like it.

It was recently rumored that some of the family were staying at the five-star hotel on Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard, a favorite haunt of celebrities.

Now pictures posted by two of the family’s children, Gabe Brown and Rain Brown, on their social media show them inside the plush hotel’s Crescent Suite, which is priced on the hotel’s website from $4,500 a night.

One photo posted recently by Rain on Instagram shows her hugging the family’s dog Cupcake with the same cushions, carpet, curtains and light-shade in the background — and even the same book under the glass table.

Hugs for my cupie! ❤️ #stayhappy #staystrong #dreamday #cupie #love #hugs A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Aug 11, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

The Beverly Hills Hotel’s Crescent Suite is one of their rooms that allows pets.

Another photo posted recently by Gabe of himself topless holding a rose in his mouth sees him lying next to what looks like the room’s marble fireplace.

My romantic evening for one I have these too often lol A post shared by Gabrielsbrown (@gabrielstarbuckbrown11) on Aug 11, 2017 at 10:02pm PDT

Rain also recently posted a Snapchat video of her and Gabe in a bedroom whilst he was getting a facial.

A still from the video was posted on the Alaskan Bush People Exposed Facebook page, which often posts updates about the Brown family behind the scene.

They put it up next to a picture of one of the Beverly Hills Hotel’s bedrooms which showed a matching lightshade and headboard behind Gabe.

The caption said: “The Browns have been staying at a fancy hotel in Beverly Hills. Gabe is getting a facial.”

The Browns have been staying at a fancy hotel in Beverly Hills. Gabe is getting a facial. Posted by Alaskan Bush people Exposed on Saturday, August 19, 2017

The photos and video were posted by Gabe and Rain on their social media accounts earlier this month. It is not known how long the Brown family stayed at the five-star hotel, or who paid for their apparent stay.

They temporarily relocated to California so matriarch Ami Brown could undergo treatment for cancer, which is said to recently have worsened.

Matt Brown was recently seen out and about in Los Angeles.

My dreams came true today ❤️#alaskanbushpeople #browntown #mattbrown A post shared by Sabrina (@sdelaney5) on Aug 19, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

Tonight’s two-hour season finale shows them making the road trip to their new planned permanent home, which was last episode revealed to be Colorado.

It has recently been reported that both Gabe and Noah are leaving the show.

This Wednesday on Alaskan Bush People Tune in to the season finale of Alaskan Bush People, tomorrow night at 9p on Discovery. Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.