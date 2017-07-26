Did Adam and Hannah actually hook up on Below Deck Mediterranean?

Last night’s Below Deck Mediterranean ended with a cliffhanger as Adam walked a tipsy Hannah back to the boat with the pair joking about how they were going to go to bed with each other.

It came after chief stew Hannah placed a big smacker of a kiss on chef Adam’s lips while the crew enjoyed an evening out, in a successful bid to make Malia jealous.

Exactly what unfolded remains to be seen in next week’s episode, but after our story was posted on Twitter asking if Hannah had “lost her mind”, she replied: “Not quite…but pretty damn close!!!”.

Not quite…but pretty damn close!!! — Hannah Ferrier (@hannahferrier_) July 26, 2017

Meanwhile, another post referred to how Hannah and Adam had grown closer and suggested the pair were now “swapping spit instead of insults” following their kiss.

However, Hannah hit back saying: “😂😂😂I’ve legit swapped more spit with my mother!! When did a peck on the lips become such a big deal?!?! I should have learnt from s1…

😂😂😂 I've legit swapped more spit with my mother!! When did a peck on the lips become such a big deal?!?! I should have learnt from s1… — Hannah Ferrier (@hannahferrier_) July 26, 2017

Watch the moments from the night unfold in the clip below. It comes after Adam got into a fight with Wes on last week’s episode after giving him a wedgie.

The pair have been involved in a complicated love triangle over Malia for much of the season.

Malia recently slammed online “haters” who have criticized her over the way she’s behaved on the boat.

You can read our whole recap of last night’s Below Deck Mediterranean here.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.