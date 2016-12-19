Devin meets with Ursula’s family after car crash wedding night on Married by Mom and Dad

This week on Married by Mom and Dad, Bethany is preparing for her wedding and Devlin breaks bread with Ursula’s family.

Last week Devin saw his wife in real life for the first time, now the two of them are sitting down to some brunch with their familes.

However, it doesn’t look good as Ursula explains that after the wedding they went clubbing, where Devin spent most of the time being the center of attention on stage.

Then they headed to a hookah bar with his friends and didn’t make it back to his house until the small hours. Even then he brought a bunch of both their friends back.

So they arrive for brunch having had no sleep and having not consummate the marriage or even spent any time alone!

Later, Ursula also lets Devin’s parents know she is not keen on taking his name, does not really want kids and in fact was never that interested in getting married.

Plus we know from before that when Devin checked Ursula on Facebook, he didn’t really fancy her at all.

Meantime, Tahnees parents+1 meet up with two suitors and give them a grilling…probably just as well as their daughter has a very long list of things she wants in a man.

Also this week, Bethany is preparing for her big day and Marissa was taken aback when her dad left town in such a hurry.

