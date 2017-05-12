Detective investigates the murder of U-Haul founder’s daughter-in-law Eva Shoen

This week Detective on Investigation Discovery examines the case of Norwegian Eva Shoen, who lived a tranquil family life before being found shot dead.

Eva Shoen was married to Sam Shoen, who was the son of billionaire and U-Haul founder Leonard and led a very family orientated life.

However she was found dead from a gunshot wound in Telluride, Colorado, in August 1990.

Police had few clues at first and her father-in-law Leonard cast suspicions on two of his own sons, but they denied having anything to do with the case.

The family had been embroiled in a complex series of legal battles over the business.

It was three years before paroled rapist Frank Marquis admitted killing Eva, though suspicions continued to be raised by some over whether he acted alone.

