Derek Webster: The actor behind FBI Assistant Director Isler on NCIS: New Orleans

Who is this week’s NCIS: New Orleans character that is poised to save the day for star Agent Pride (Scott Bakula)? FBI Assistant Director Raymond Isler, played by guest star Derek Webster.

We look forward to seeing Webster in action on the NCIS: New Orleans finale.

You probably recognize Webster, but if you can’t remember where from, here is a quick backgrounder on his career so far.

Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, Webster earned his degree at The California Institute of the Arts. Derek’s first professional work was in a 1981 film, Enter the Ninja. His early career was a sci-fi heavy slate of work, cast in M.A.N.T.I.S., Stargate and Star Trek: The Next Generation too.

Now Webster is considered a solid TV actor with a respectable CV of broadcast TV shows, film, and theater to his credit.

In the past, Webster was cast as Judge Avery Beckland on NBC’s Harry’s Law and was later cast (2012) for the J.J. Abrams-produced series, Revolution in a recurring role as rebel leader Nicholas. The series wrapped in 2014.

Webster has also appeared as Anthony Carter in FX’s critically acclaimed series Damages and the 1994 film version of Stargate.

His other roles in films include Independence Day, Godzilla and Extraordinary Measures with Harrison Ford. Fans of Showtime’s Ray Donovan remember Webster as D.A. Jackson Holt who filed against last season’s villain, art fraudster Belikov.

Other notable credits include the 2015 ABC TV series, The Whispers as Jessup Rollins, the 2014 TV series, The Night Shift as Nick, and the 2012 series Desperate Housewives as Detective Harrison among others.

Derek’s theater work includes classic Shakespearean roles such as Othello and Prospero in The Tempest.

But fans know that Webster’s NCIS roots run deep. He first appeared on NCIS in 2004, then NCIS: Los Angeles in 2014.

On the NCIS: New Orleans finale, the episode titled, Poetic Justice, the NCIS team has to reach out beyond their borders to keep their investigation from being discovered. Enter FBI Assistant Director Isler (Derek Webster) to help Pride and his team bring down the ethically challenged Mayor Hamilton (Steven Weber).

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10 pm on the CBS Television Network.