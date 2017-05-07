Demogorgon may take ‘golden popcorn’ award from Jared Leto at revamped MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV has a whole new bag and direction, as witnessed by tonight’s new and improved MTV Movie & TV Awards.

A CGI-enhanced actor in mega prosthetics inside a Stranger Things’ Demogorgon suit may just take the win from Jared Leto in Suicide Squad in the Best Villain category.

The annual awards show got a major revamp and now boasts categories for both film and television, and has non-gendered categories.

Workaholics’ star Adam Devine will host.

However, the ceremony’s “golden popcorn” statue remains the same as the network rebrands under the new leadership of MTV president Chris McCarth.

The awards ceremony sees TV and film moshed together and five new categories added, as well as the remaking of the category Best Fight into Best Fight Against the System.

McCarthy referred to the approach for the award show as being “platform agnostic” with regards to the myriad of ways content is consumed.

Categories will pit TV favorites like HBO’s Game of Thrones up against Oscar winning film, Moonlight.

Gender-schmender as Best Actor in a TV Show category will pit FX star Donald Glover (Atlanta) against NBC smash hit This Is Us star Mandy Moore.

The noms are as follows:

Movie of the Year:

Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

Best Actor in a Movie:

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Split

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Show of the Year:

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Best Actor in a Show:

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Best Kiss:

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates

Best Villain:

Allison Williams – Get Out

Demogorgon – Stranger Things

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story

Best Host:

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

Best Documentary:

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best Reality Competition:

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Voice

Best Comedic Performance:

Adam Devine – Workaholics

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Best Hero:

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Mike Colter – Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Best Tearjerker:

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Next Generation:

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best Duo:

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan

Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Best American Story:

Black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Best Fight Against the System:

Get Out

Hidden Figures

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

The MTV Movie & TV Awards airs tonight at 8/7c on MTV.