Demogorgon may take ‘golden popcorn’ award from Jared Leto at revamped MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV has a whole new bag and direction, as witnessed by tonight’s new and improved MTV Movie & TV Awards.
A CGI-enhanced actor in mega prosthetics inside a Stranger Things’ Demogorgon suit may just take the win from Jared Leto in Suicide Squad in the Best Villain category.
The annual awards show got a major revamp and now boasts categories for both film and television, and has non-gendered categories.
Workaholics’ star Adam Devine will host.
However, the ceremony’s “golden popcorn” statue remains the same as the network rebrands under the new leadership of MTV president Chris McCarth.
The awards ceremony sees TV and film moshed together and five new categories added, as well as the remaking of the category Best Fight into Best Fight Against the System.
McCarthy referred to the approach for the award show as being “platform agnostic” with regards to the myriad of ways content is consumed.
Categories will pit TV favorites like HBO’s Game of Thrones up against Oscar winning film, Moonlight.
Gender-schmender as Best Actor in a TV Show category will pit FX star Donald Glover (Atlanta) against NBC smash hit This Is Us star Mandy Moore.
The noms are as follows:
Movie of the Year:
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
Best Actor in a Movie:
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman – Logan
James McAvoy – Split
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Show of the Year:
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Show:
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Best Kiss:
Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight
Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire
Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
Best Villain:
Allison Williams – Get Out
Demogorgon – Stranger Things
Jared Leto – Suicide Squad
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead
Wes Bentley – American Horror Story
Best Host:
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show
Best Documentary:
13th
I Am Not Your Negro
O.J.: Made in America
This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story
Best Reality Competition:
America’s Got Talent
MasterChef Junior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Voice
Best Comedic Performance:
Adam Devine – Workaholics
Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City
Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy
Seth Rogen – Sausage Party
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
Best Hero:
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Mike Colter – Luke Cage
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Best Tearjerker:
Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death
Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)
Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her
Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him
This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate
Next Generation:
Chrissy Metz
Daniel Kaluuya
Issa Rae
Riz Ahmed
Yara Shahidi
Best Duo:
Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice
Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out
Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta
Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan
Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
Best American Story:
Black-ish
Fresh Off the Boat
Jane the Virgin
Moonlight
Transparent
Best Fight Against the System:
Get Out
Hidden Figures
Loving
Luke Cage
Mr. Robot
The MTV Movie & TV Awards airs tonight at 8/7c on MTV.