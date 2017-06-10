Death of Steve Jobs after use of ‘alternative therapies’ examined on Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… on REELZChannel tonight looks at the death of Steve Jobs and whether anything could have been done to prolong his life.

The series — which last week looked at the death of Patrick Swayze and before that at the death of Natalie Cole and Prince — sees forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Hunter investigate the Apple co-founder’s medical records and conduct in-person interviews.

In the episode he looks at how Jobs reportedly attempted to treat his cancer with alternative therapies rather than have surgery for nine months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2003.

Dr. Hunter says: “Steve was diagnosed as having pancreatic cancer — 95 per cent of people die within 12 months of being diagnosed.

“But Steve’s tumor had been caught early and doctors discovered that they could treat it, so he had a very good chance of surviving it.”

But he added: “For nine months he attempted to cure himself using alternative therapies. However, his tumor continued to grow.”

One interviewee on the show talks about Jobs’s alleged efforts to find “alternative methods” of dealing with the disease rather than surgery.

Another says: “He attempted different kinds of diets, he consulted a psychic — he did all sorts of things.

“He did everything except what the doctors told him he needed to do, which was to have this procedure.”

Did Steve Jobs impede his own recovery? Check out this look at an all new Autopsy before it airs tomorrow night. Posted by ReelzChannel on Friday, June 9, 2017

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of… Steve Jobs airs tonight at 9/8c on REELZChannel.