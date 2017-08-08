Deadliest Catch exclusive: Rogue wave wipes out Gary Soper on deck of The Wizard

Deadliest Catch star Gary Soper feels the full force of the Bering Sea on tonight’s episode — when he is wiped out hard by a rogue wave.

The Wizard’s deck boss is clearing ice from the boat when Captain Keith Colburn fails to spot the incoming mass of water as it smashes over the side of the vessel.

Gary comes crashing down on his back after being slammed from behind, with Captain Keith fearing he may have been badly injured.

Watch our exclusive clip below as moments before the accident Gary and Monty Colburn use mallets to clear away large chunks of ice from the deck — ironically to try and prevent injury.

Gary says: “If we don’t get the ice off the boat it’s more than likely to fall on probably me or one of the other guys.”

But then calamity strikes as the rolling wave catches Captain Keith, who is steering the vessel, unawares and water rushes over the deck, hitting Gary from behind.

Injuries are plentiful in the crabbing industry, thanks to heavy equipment, icy decks, 800-lb steel cages, pots flying about and rogue waves.

But despite his hard landing, Gary appears to have come away without injury.

Captain Keith is unsurprisingly relieved. He says: “Man, we haven’t even gotten started. Wow, I guess it’s just going to be one of those winters.”

Deadliest Catch airs Tuesday at 9/8c on Discovery.