Daytime Divas: What is VH1’s new series about?

VH1’s new scripted series Daytime Divas premieres tonight — but what’s it all about?

The show is based on lawyer and TV personality Star Jones’s book Satan’s Sisters… A Novel of Fiction, which was published in 2011 and follows the behind-the-scenes goings on of a women’s daytime television talk show.

In the series the fictional characters get in front of the cameras every day to film The Lunch Hour, a long-running show where they discuss everything from politics to love and news-worthy gossip.

But it’s the juicy storylines that go on behind the scenes that is the focus of Daytime Divas, which follows what happens to the hosts when the are not presenting — from power struggles and feuds to affairs and diva tantrums.

The series stars Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) as Maxine, Tichina Arnold (Survivor’s Remorse) as Mo, Fiona Gubelmann (One Day at a Time) as Heather, Chloe Bridges (Pretty Little Liars, Faking It) as Kibby, and Camille Guaty (Prison Break, Scorpion) as Nina.

They are the five characters who make up the hosting panel of The Lunch Hour.

Star Jones, who wrote the book on which the show is based, was one of the original co-hosts of ABC morning talk show The View from 1997 to 2006.

The former Celebrity Apprentice contestant later went on to host her own eponymous weekday talk show on truTV in 2007 but it only ran for six months before being cancelled.

The showrunners on Daytime Divas are Chris Alberghini and Mike Chessler, who previously both worked on Awkward and 90210 and both also serve as executive producers.

Watch the first eight minutes of Daytime Divas below:

Daytime Divas airs Mondays at 10/9c on VH1.